Dodger legend Fernando Valenzuela's cause of death revealed

The cause of death for legendary Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, who died last month at the age of 63, has been released.

The cause of death for legendary Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, who died last month at the age of 63, has been released.

The cause of death for legendary Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, who died last month at the age of 63, has been released.

The cause of death for legendary Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, who died last month at the age of 63, has been released.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The cause of death for legendary Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, who died last month at the age of 63, has been released.

Valenzuela died of septic shock, according to his death certificate obtained by Eyewitness News. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office listed it as the immediate cause of death.

Dodgers legendary pitcher Fernando Valenzuela has died at age 63 after becoming hospitalized with an undisclosed illness.

Septic shock is a life-threatening condition that occurs when organs malfunction, leading to dangerously low blood pressure. Each year, at least 350,000 people in the U.S. die of the condition, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The medical examiner listed decompensated alcoholic cirrhosis and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis as underlying causes. Also listed as a significant condition contributing to Valenzuela's death was "probable" Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a rapidly progressive brain disorder.

The document also noted that Valenzuela was cremated. The late Dodger great was honored at a public funeral Mass last week at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angeles in downtown Los Angeles.

A striking mural in Boyle Heights that honors legendary Dodger pitcher Fernando Valenzuela is now complete.

Tributes poured in after his passing, including a massive mural in his memory in Boyle Heights.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.