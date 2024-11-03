2 SoCal cemeteries celebrate Día de Muertos including altar honoring Fernando Valenzuela

Two Southern California Catholic cemeteries honored loved ones for Día de Muertos, including Dodger legend Fernando Valenzuela, with special celebrations and altars.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two Southern California Catholic cemeteries honored loved ones for Día de Muertos, including Dodger legend Fernando Valenzuela, with special celebrations and altars.

Over 100 altars combined were constructed Saturday at Santa Clara and San Fernando Mission Cemeteries.

Catholic Cemeteries & Mortuaries of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles hosted two Día de Muertos celebrations at Santa Clara Cemetery and San Fernando Mission Cemetery. The cemeteries opened their doors for the free public celebrations at 9 a.m. Saturday, with festivities kicking off at 10 a.m. with a Mass, followed by the blessing of traditional altars and a cultural celebration with music, children's activities, and folkloric dances.

At Santa Clara Cemetery in Oxnard, the celebration began with an All Souls Day Mass presided by Archbishop José H. Gomez, followed by a procession featuring the pilgrim images of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Juan Diego and blessing of more than 30 altars including a community altar dedicated to Dodger icon Fernando Valenzuela.

Valenzuela was part of the Dodgers team that won the 1981 World Series, and was a major factor in bringing the Latino community back to Chavez Ravine after the controversial construction of Dodger Stadium.

The celebration also featured Danza Matachines Mensajeros de Maria, Mariachi Real, Ballet Folklorico de Ventura, award-winning all-female ensemble Mariachi Las Colibrí and Danza Angeles De Guadalupe.

Meanwhile, at San Fernando Mission Cemetery, in Mission Hills, the Dia de Muertos Mass was presided by Auxiliary Bishop Matthew Elshoff for the Our Lady of the Angels Pastoral Region, followed by a procession and blessing of more than 70 altars. The celebration there featured Danza Azteca Aguilas de Tepeyac, Mariachi Charros de Oro, Ballet Folklorico Mila and Friends, Marimba de San Gabriel and Ballet Folklorico Ollin.