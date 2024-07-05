Prius driver smashes through gate during chase in the San Fernando Valley

A suspect in a Toyota Prius vehicle smashed through a gate and fled police with a damaged windshield during a dangerous chase through the San Fernando Valley.

A suspect in a Toyota Prius vehicle smashed through a gate and fled police with a damaged windshield during a dangerous chase through the San Fernando Valley.

A suspect in a Toyota Prius vehicle smashed through a gate and fled police with a damaged windshield during a dangerous chase through the San Fernando Valley.

A suspect in a Toyota Prius vehicle smashed through a gate and fled police with a damaged windshield during a dangerous chase through the San Fernando Valley.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect in a Toyota Prius vehicle smashed through a gate and fled police with a damaged windshield during a dangerous chase through the San Fernando Valley Thursday evening.

After fleeing on surface streets and on the 5 Freeway, the chase ended in the Sunland area when the suspect ditched the car and hid in a nearby neighborhood.

The suspect was seen sneaking into a garage. A search for the suspect then ensued and it appears police are still looking for him.

AIR7 was over the pursuit just before 8 p.m.

The chase ended in the area of Wyngate Street and Sunland Boulevard when the suspect stopped at a gated entrance and began running away from police.

It's unclear if the suspect was familiar with the unit he sneaked into.

The Prius is the same vehicle that police were following earlier in the day. In that instance, Los Angeles police was following the car and Burbank police later followed it before backing off.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.