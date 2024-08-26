Learning to play the drums from scratch, Hemsworth performed in front of 70,000 fans in Romania alongside Ed Sheeran in concert

Chris Hemsworth performed with Ed Sheeran on stage as a first-time drummer

Chris Hemsworth performs in concert for the first time with singer Ed Sheeran as part of the new season of "Limitless with Chris Hemsworth."

Chris Hemsworth performs in concert for the first time with singer Ed Sheeran as part of the new season of "Limitless with Chris Hemsworth."

Chris Hemsworth performs in concert for the first time with singer Ed Sheeran as part of the new season of "Limitless with Chris Hemsworth."

Chris Hemsworth performs in concert for the first time with singer Ed Sheeran as part of the new season of "Limitless with Chris Hemsworth."

LOS ANGELES -- After learning to play the drums from scratch, Chris Hemsworth joined Ed Sheeran on stage in Romania to perform a song in concert.

70,000 fans were greeted with the surprise, and you'll be able to see the performance of "Thinking Out Loud" when the second season of National Geographic's Disney+ original series premieres in 2025.

Throughout the new season of "Limitless," the actor will physically and mentally challenge himself with problems people face on the daily such as fear, pain, cognitive impairment and social connection.

He'll be joined by experts in various fields, mentors and spiritual leaders across the globe to unlock the secrets of living a better life.

Season one saw the actor seeking ways to delay the aging process, ensure healthy muscle growth, and go off the grid to challenge his memory.

Season one of "Limitless" is streaming on Disney+.

The second season of the National Geographic Disney+ Original series "Limitless With Chris Hemsworth," will premiere in 2025.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of National Geographic, Disney+ and this ABC Station.