Civic education 'low priority' in CA schools, report says. One nonprofit is working to change that

A report by UCLA and UC Riverside released in 2023 found that although there has been some improvement "... civic education remains a low priority within the state's public schools."

A report by UCLA and UC Riverside released in 2023 found that although there has been some improvement "... civic education remains a low priority within the state's public schools."

A report by UCLA and UC Riverside released in 2023 found that although there has been some improvement "... civic education remains a low priority within the state's public schools."

A report by UCLA and UC Riverside released in 2023 found that although there has been some improvement "... civic education remains a low priority within the state's public schools."

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- From homelessness to gentrification and potholes, Southern California students examined issues in their communities and showcased their research at a convening hosted by nonprofit, non-partisan Teach Democracy.

"What we do is we develop activities and curriculums for teachers to engage their young people in civics," said Gregorio Medina, the senior program director at Teach Democracy.

The convening brought students and educators together to discuss ways to make civic education more equitable in public schools.

"What is the state of civics, and how can we propel it going forward?" asked Medina.

A report by UCLA and UC Riverside released in 2023 found that although there has been some improvement "... civic education remains a low priority within the state's public schools."

Teach Democracy offers free resources like training, curriculum and even a mock trial program, reaching students like Sarah Syed.

"We're living in an incredibly politically polarized time, so the skills of mock trial like learning how to critically analyze media, learning how to apply the constitution to real world facts, makes you like an informed citizen," said Syed.

Student A'laya Washington researched the prevalence and impact of potholes in her neighborhood. She got emotional talking about the community-centered approached she has gained through civic engagement.

"This really helped me grow as a person," said Washington. "Not just sensitive to myself, but sensitive to other people as well," she added.

In 2020, the state of California adopted a State Seal of Civic Engagement that recognizes high school students who demonstrate civic excellence.

Teach Democracy said that although the number of seals has significantly increased, they represent just over 2% of the hundreds of thousands of students who graduate each year.

Teacher Nicole Solig has implemented Teach Democracy's Civic Action Project in her classroom for years, and underscores its long-term impact in shaping society.

"I have students that are about to go to college, be independent, and it's just really important because it helps them understand how to not just be passive citizens but active citizens," said Solig.