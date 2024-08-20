SoCal organization offers resources as immigration relief program begins accepting applications

Under an executive order issued by President Joe Biden, some non-citizen spouses and stepchildren of U.S. citizens can now apply for lawful permanent residency without leaving the country.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Brenda Valle is a wife and mother who has long awaited an opportunity to adjust her immigration status.

"Definitely excited for this opportunity that starts today," said Valle.

Monday, Valle joined members of CHIRLA, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights. The organization is hosting weekly informational sessions and helping people apply for a new program known as "Keeping Families Together."

"CHIRLA fought for this program, and we're here to make it real in your lives," said Angelica Salas, executive director of CHIRLA.

"The program can protect up to 500,000 families from deportation and place them on a path to citizenship," said Salas.

"The eligible applicants will be able to remain with their families in the United States, get a work permit, apply for green card, and eventual status pathway to us citizenship," said Karla Aguayo, legal services director at CHIRLA.

Applications can be filed starting Monday, and Valle's will be one of them.

Her husband, Antonio Valle, explained the opportunity brings a lot of relief. He grew up separated from his own father. "For me as a child, it was really hard, and that's something I don't want my kids to go through," he said.

The Valle family has a bucket list they hope to start checking off, including visiting loved ones in Mexico.

Many of the speakers brought the attention back to those who will not qualify for the program. "As we move forward, we must continue advocating for policies that uphold the dignity of every family," said Valle.

As a student enrollment administrator and DACA recipient, Valle understands that reality. "Just because I'm getting relief, the work is not over," she said. "I have family members, I have friends, I have students who I serve that did not get a chance to have DACA or do not qualify under this administration's executive order."

CHIRLA's workshops are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday afternoons at 2 P.M. at their Los Angeles headquarters.