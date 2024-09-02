5 years after deadly Conception fire NTSB pushing Coast Guard to improve boat safety

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Monday marks five years since 34 people were trapped below deck and killed in the Conception dive boat fire off the coast of Santa Cruz Island.

The National Transportation Safety Board is calling on the U.S. Coast Guard to finally carry out recommendations the NTSB has issued over the last two decades.

That includes requiring owners of U.S.-flagged passenger vessels to implement a passenger safety management system.

In May, the captain of the dive boat was sentenced to four years in prison for seaman's manslaughter.

Prosecutors say he failed to have a night patrol or conduct fire drills, as required by law.

