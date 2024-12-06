Copper Hill BBQ in Valencia voted best barbecue in Santa Clarita

The owner of Copper Hill BBQ in Valencia, recently voted best barbecue in Santa Clarita, says she and her staff take pride in serving the community.

The owner of Copper Hill BBQ in Valencia, recently voted best barbecue in Santa Clarita, says she and her staff take pride in serving the community.

The owner of Copper Hill BBQ in Valencia, recently voted best barbecue in Santa Clarita, says she and her staff take pride in serving the community.

The owner of Copper Hill BBQ in Valencia, recently voted best barbecue in Santa Clarita, says she and her staff take pride in serving the community.

VALENCIA, SANTA CLARITA (KABC) -- The next time you're hungry for barbecue, check out Copper Hill BBQ in Santa Clarita's Valencia neighborhood.

"It's just mouthwatering. It's flavorful. We have great portions. It's value for your money," described Copper Hill BBQ owner Lori Wallace.

You can feast on smoked brisket, pulled pork, chicken, ribs that fall off the bone and dozens of delicious sides made from scratch.

The restaurant is known for its mouth-watering smoked meats, but you can also order sandwiches, fresh vegetables, pastas, potatoes and salads.

Plus, the banana pudding here is kind of a big deal.

"We have people that come and buy four, five, six of them at a time," Wallace said.

Copper Hill BBQ opened just one year ago - but the Texas style barbecue joint has quickly gotten the attention and praise of the people.

"We got voted best barbecue in Santa Clarita just a couple weeks ago. And then right after that I got the notice from you that you guys wanted to feature us. So we're just excited and looking forward to the future and growing," Wallace said.

Wallace has lived in Santa Clarita for 40 years and says this restaurant of hers is a dream come true.

"I'm very happy to be in Santa Clarita where I've raised my family and give back to the community," Wallace said.

You can dine in, take out, or cater up to 3,000 people. Copper Hill BBQ is open seven days a week.

"Everyone really cares. They work together and have pride in the food and the quality of the service," she said.

Thank you Marsha Funch for the submission!

What's your favorite local restaurant? Share with us and we may highlight your submission On The Menu with Rachel Brown.