CORE Kidney Rose Parade float hopes to raise awareness with 'It Takes Two' theme

The patient and advocacy group CORE Kidney is delivering a powerful message they hope will resonate with millions watching the Rose Parade on New Year's Day: "Get your kidneys tested. Kidney disease is a silent killer."

The patient and advocacy group CORE Kidney is delivering a powerful message they hope will resonate with millions watching the Rose Parade on New Year's Day: "Get your kidneys tested. Kidney disease is a silent killer."

The patient and advocacy group CORE Kidney is delivering a powerful message they hope will resonate with millions watching the Rose Parade on New Year's Day: "Get your kidneys tested. Kidney disease is a silent killer."

The patient and advocacy group CORE Kidney is delivering a powerful message they hope will resonate with millions watching the Rose Parade on New Year's Day: "Get your kidneys tested. Kidney disease is a silent killer."

IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- At the Phoenix float decorating facility in Irwindale, dozens of volunteers meticulously cut the petals off from hundreds of flowers, carefully sorted and applied to bring CORE Kidney's float to life.

The patient and advocacy group is delivering a powerful message they hope will resonate with millions watching the Rose Parade on New Year's Day.

"Get your kidneys tested. Kidney disease is a silent killer," said Dr. Anjay Rastogi, Director of CORE Kidney Program at UCLA Health.

Dr. Rastogi says one in three people are at risk for kidney disease and explains the theme behind this year's float: "It Takes Two."

"It is a simple blood and urine test that will capture most of the causes of kidney disease," he said. "'It Takes Two' means, it's a kidney donor and a kidney recipient. 'It Takes Two' also means, it's a physician and the patient partnership."

Thelma Barber knows firsthand about the importance of this partnership. She credits her doctor not only with diagnosing her disease but also with saving her life by placing her on multiple donor lists.

"As an advocate for kidney disease, I am a two-time kidney recipient. I was diagnosed on 1993 with a rare benign kidney disease," said Barber

Barber and Dr. Rastogi are set to ride on the CORE Kidney float together with other advocates to raise awareness.

Adding star power to the float, rapper Rob Base reworked his iconic hit, 'It Takes Two,' to accompany the float as it rolls by, making sure the theme strikes a cord with the crowd.

For Barber, it will be a moment she never imagined while sitting in a hospital room waiting for a kidney transplant.

"I say look at me, little old patient in a room dreaming about things, and look how it worked out that I'm here advocating and helping to save lives," Barber said.

The CORE Kidney float is not only a work of art - it's a call to action, a celebration of life, and a reminder that together, "It Takes Two" to make a life-saving difference.

"We want you all to get those kidneys right, tight, and we want you all to be healthy to make everything alright in the New Year," said Barber.