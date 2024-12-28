New Long Beach housing complex for homeless veterans hosts special homecoming for residents

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Being able to say they made it home for the holidays is a major gift for veterans in Long Beach.

At The Cove, a new 90-unit affordable housing community for low income veterans, you'll meet people like Jason Smith.

After serving for seven years in the Army, Smith became homeless.

"Life just happens where it knocks you up and knocks you down," he said. "It was hard transitioning because of a state of mind I was in. I'm used to the structure of life, and then to come and be able to create my own life was hard to get used to."

Navy Veteran Brian Seth has also moved into The Cove.

"I couldn't be more happy with my new accommodations and everyone is very nice here," he said.

Recent data from the Los Angeles homeless county shows a decrease in homelessness among veterans.

The city of Long Beach believes communities like The Cove play a vital role in that progress. That's where veterans receive not only stable housing, but on-site supportive services.

"My father was a veteran. I was born on an Air Force base in Illinois, and so I understand our duty and responsibility to make sure those who serve our nation can come home and make sure our communities do what we need to do to take care of them," said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson.

The new Cove residents have been through a lot, but it's clear there's no better gift.