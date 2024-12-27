Covered California hits record-high enrollment with deadline looming for 2025 sign ups

Nearly half of the new enrollees come from Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, or San Bernardino counties.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Covered California is already seeing record-high enrollment numbers with over a week left before the first open enrollment deadline.

A staggering 1.8 million people have already signed up for 2025 coverage ahead of the deadline on December 31.

Nearly half of the new enrollees come from Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, or San Bernardino counties, highlighting the widespread demand.

If you haven't signed up yet, now is the time to secure your health coverage for the entire year ahead. The next open enrollment period ends January 31.

The website states: "Open enrollment is the time of year when you can sign up for health insurance, renew your existing plan, or shop for a new one. If you miss this window, you might not be able to buy health insurance until the next open enrollment period."

For more details on how to enroll, visit CoveredCA.org. It's easy to find out if you qualify for financial assistance and explore coverage options in your area.