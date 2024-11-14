Debbie Gibson to perform for Rose Parade grand finale

Gibson will ride in the final float of the parade, which is themed "Best Day Ever!'' and perform to wrap up the Jan. 1 procession on Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena.

PASADENA, Calif. (CNS) -- Singer-actress Debbie Gibson will perform in the grand finale of the 2025 Rose Parade, the Tournament of Roses announced Thursday.

"In the time-honored tradition of female icons like Natalie Cole, Chaka Khan, Tanya Tucker, LeeAnn Rimes, Jordin Sparks, Lainey Wilson and Michelle Williams, who have graced the Rose Parade, I can't wait to be a part of making this year's parade the best day ever!'' Gibson said.

Gibson first attracted widespread attention with her Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper "Foolish Beat,'' marking her as the youngest female artist to write, produce and perform a No. 1 hit, a record she still holds today.

With more than 16 million albums sold, hit singles spanning decades and a celebratedtheatrical career, Gibson continues to be a popular attraction.

Gibson's annual "Winterlicious'' holiday show returns in December with residencies in Los Angeles and New York and two additional shows this year in Florida.

The event is a festive celebration of all holidays, embracing inclusiveness. Her forthcoming motivational memoir will be released through Gallery Books.

Tennis great Billie Jean King will be the grand marshal of the 2025 Tournament of Roses, meaning she will lead the 136th Rose Parade and take part in pregame ceremonies during the 111th Rose Bowl Game.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.