WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Security heightened at Del Mar High School following shooting near San Gabriel campus

KABC logo
Tuesday, August 20, 2024 5:42PM
Security heightened at Del Mar High following shooting near campus
Heightened police presence was expected at Del Mar High School Tuesday after gunshots were fired outside the San Gabriel campus Monday afternoon.

SAN GABRIEL, Calif. (KABC) -- Heightened police presence was expected at Del Mar High School on Tuesday after gunshots were fired outside the San Gabriel campus.

The shots were fired on Monday as students were being dismissed for the day.

The school was then placed on lockdown, until police could make sure everyone was safe. No injuries were reported.

No one was hurt, but it's unclear who fired the shots. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with relevant information was urged to contact the San Gabriel Police Department at (626) 308-2828.

In addition to extra officers on campus on Tuesday, counseling is being offered to students and staff.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW