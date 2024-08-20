Security heightened at Del Mar High School following shooting near San Gabriel campus

SAN GABRIEL, Calif. (KABC) -- Heightened police presence was expected at Del Mar High School on Tuesday after gunshots were fired outside the San Gabriel campus.

The shots were fired on Monday as students were being dismissed for the day.

The school was then placed on lockdown, until police could make sure everyone was safe. No injuries were reported.

No one was hurt, but it's unclear who fired the shots. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with relevant information was urged to contact the San Gabriel Police Department at (626) 308-2828.

In addition to extra officers on campus on Tuesday, counseling is being offered to students and staff.