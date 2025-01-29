Did recent rain help improve SoCal drought conditions? Here's your winter weather outlook

Long-term models show rain making its way back to SoCal in upcoming weeks. However, just how much we'll get is still in question.

Long-term models show rain making its way back to SoCal in upcoming weeks. However, just how much we'll get is still in question.

Long-term models show rain making its way back to SoCal in upcoming weeks. However, just how much we'll get is still in question.

Long-term models show rain making its way back to SoCal in upcoming weeks. However, just how much we'll get is still in question.

Long-term models show rain making its way back to SoCal in upcoming weeks. However, just how much we'll get is still in question.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's impossible to step outside without noticing the change in the weather.

After weeks of warm and windy conditions across Southern California, it finally feels like winter as the weekend's storm leaves a trail of cold temperatures behind it.

"That cold system in its wake, it's actually hanging out close by," said National Weather Service Meteorologist Dr. Robbie Munroe. "We're seeing much colder temperatures with lows in the 30s."

This week, you might want to keep the jacket handy as cold overnight temperatures persist.

"It does look like we might be heading towards more typical conditions," said Munroe. "The longer-term outlooks do support near to maybe even above normal precipitation, so maybe we're heading the in the right direction with that."

The recent moisture and cold temperatures are also providing some much-needed relief from fire weather.

"At least in the very near term, it does provide significant relief," explained Munroe. "We'll be looking for more significant or more frequent rain to really put the fire season to bed or have it end, but in the very least, it gives us a week or two of breathing room."

Forecasters are still warning that one wet weekend and some colder temperatures are not enough to turn the tide. Most of the Southland is still under the "severe drought" category, according to the latest map from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

"Even though we had that nice storm, and it's refreshing, we got some cold air in here, it really didn't even put a dent in our deficit," said Munroe.

Long-term models do show rain making its way to Southern California in upcoming weeks. However, just how much will make it to the region is still in question.