Disney+ and Hulu are brewing a spooky lineup of new releases and classics for the Halloween season

This Halloween season, Disney+ and Hulu are releasing a huge lineup of original shows and classics for families to enjoy.

LOS ANGELES -- This Halloween season is packed with spooky releases from Disney+ and Hulu. Their newly announced lineup of films and shows is filled with frightening content perfect to enjoy with someone in your family.

It all kicks off with the witch from Westview when "Agatha All Along" premieres September 25 on Disney+.

FX continues the spirit with the release of Ryan Murphy's newest dark drama, "Grotesquerie" streaming on Hulu starting September 26.

Other shows like "Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends" Season 3, "Zombies: The Re-Animated Series" and "Mickey Mouse Funhouse" Season 3 are all getting special Halloween episodes coming to Disney+ for the kids to enjoy.

The Hulu Original "Carved" tells the story of a group of young survivors who get trapped in a historical reenactment village on Halloween night. The upcoming horror comedy premieres Monday, October 21.

If you're looking for something a little more intense, check out "Mr. Crocket" coming October 11. This Hulu horror film tells the story of a determined mother looking to rescue her son from a mysterious children's show host named Mr. Crocket. Check out the teaser in the video player above.

Horror has a new face in this new Halloween camp classic, "Carved," premiering Oct 21 on Hulu. Hulu

Witness the Halloween spirit creep into Halloween episodes of "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place," "Family Guy," "Solar Opposites" and "Disney Jr's Ariel."

It wouldn't be Halloween without the classics. "Hocus Pocus," "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas," "Haunted Mansion" and "Halloweentown" are just a few of the spooky treats you can access at any time on Disney+.

