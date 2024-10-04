Shohei Ohtani to make postseason debut as Dodgers face Padres

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers are getting ready to step up to the plate this weekend when they take on the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series.

The first two games of the best-of-five series will be at Dodger Stadium. This is the second time in three seasons that the Dodgers face off against the Padres.

Two seasons ago, the Padres upset the Dodgers and eliminated them three games to one. Then last season, the Arizona Diamondbacks swept the Dodgers out of the playoffs in stunning fashion.

After two disappointing postseason exits, manager Dave Roberts said earlier this week he has noticed a different mentality in the clubhouse this time.

"I see some more hunger, I see some more edge. I like that," Roberts said. "Not to say that guys weren't prepared or trying or cared, but there's a different level of intensity.

"That kind of sour taste that you have when you make an early exit from the postseason, our guys are tired of it. So this is another opportunity. I do sense that edge, which I love."

Saturday will also mark Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani's postseason debut. Ohtani unveiled a different unprecedented two-way skillset this season, creating baseball's 50-50 club - the first player with 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in a season. He finished with 54 homers and 59 steals.

Ohtani has not pitched this season as he continues to rehab from elbow surgery, and general manager Brandon Gomes said he doesn't anticipate Ohtani to pitch in the postseason.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start Game 1 on Saturday and Jack Flaherty will start Game 2 of the series on Sunday.

Game 3 is set for Tuesday in San Diego, but the time is still to be determined. Game 4, if necessary, will also be in San Diego.

Meanwhile, the Padres are once again restricting Dodger fans from buying tickets to game three in San Diego. Tickets will only be for residents of San Diego County, southern Orange County, western Arizona and Las Vegas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.