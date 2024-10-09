Dozens of Los Angeles firefighters in Florida helping with Hurricane Milton response efforts

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As thousands of people brace for Hurricane Milton, dozens of Los Angeles firefighters have traveled to Florida to help with response efforts.

About 144 firefighters from different agencies, including the Los Angeles Fire Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department, made their way to the Gulf Coast the past few days.

The Los Angeles City Fire Department sent 43 members after FEMA activated the National Urban Search and Rescue Response System to request nationwide mutual aid.

This group of firefighters from FEMA California Task Force 1 are swift water rescue specialists who will offer technical assistance to the recovery efforts, the fire department said.

"As the devastation from Hurricane Helene continues to unfold and Hurricane Milton quickly approaches, the LAFD is deploying additional specialized resources to assist those in need in calibration with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and local public safety agencies," said LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley in a statement. "We stand united in providing aid and relief to those impacted by these challenging circumstances. We continue to pray for those affected by the devastating storms and for the safety of all first responders who have volunteered to deploy into the disaster area."

Twenty-four members left to Florida on Saturday, and 19 more left Monday to join them.

A separate 18-member LAFD team traveled to North Carolina Friday to help with Hurricane Helene rescue efforts.

Milton, now a Category 3 hurricane, has the potential to be one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida.