DUI crackdowns underway across SoCal for New Year's Eve

Authorities across Southern California are preparing to crack down on New Year's Eve partiers who decide to drive despite having one too many drinks.

Authorities across Southern California are preparing to crack down on New Year's Eve partiers who decide to drive despite having one too many drinks.

Authorities across Southern California are preparing to crack down on New Year's Eve partiers who decide to drive despite having one too many drinks.

Authorities across Southern California are preparing to crack down on New Year's Eve partiers who decide to drive despite having one too many drinks.

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities across Southern California are preparing to crack down on New Year's Eve partiers who decide to drive despite having one too many drinks.

The California Highway Patrol says, like every year, New Year's Eve night is busy.

"It seems to get a little heightened with people celebrating the New Year," said CHP public information officer Alec Pereyda. "People get a little carried away."

CHP plans to go into a maximum enforcement period starting at 6:01 p.m. through New Year's Day.

"We will be out on patrol trying to find those drunk drivers and put a stop to it," said Pereyda.

The Orange Police Department's maximum enforcement on New Year's Eve includes checkpoints.

"We have extra officers working on a special grant for DUI enforcement," said OPD Lt. Phil McMullin. "They're going to be out there with zero tolerance for DUI drivers."

"When you come through, we ask them if they have their driver's license. We examine that. We ask them if they've had anything to drink. If they're showing any sign of impairment or they do not have a driver's license they'll be asked to go to the side of the road where we'll conduct further investigation," he added.

As always, the best thing anyone can do is designate a sober driver, schedule a ride or stay at the location where you will be ringing in the New Year.

"It's always unfortunate this time of year there's always tragedies that strikes and it's such a shame," said Pereyda.

"One hundred percent this should be common sense by now, but unfortunately, it's not, so we'll continue to go out there and have maximum enforcement and continue to give the message out to everybody, please do not drink and drive," McMullin added.

Orange Police and CHP hope people listen to the warnings and plan ahead. The last thing they want is for someone to start 2025 in jail.