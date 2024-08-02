Eastvale Little League baseball team one step closer to World Series

The Eastvale little League baseball team is one step closer to the Little League World Series as they head to the West Regional tournament.

The Eastvale little League baseball team is one step closer to the Little League World Series as they head to the West Regional tournament.

The Eastvale little League baseball team is one step closer to the Little League World Series as they head to the West Regional tournament.

The Eastvale little League baseball team is one step closer to the Little League World Series as they head to the West Regional tournament.

EASTVALE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Eastvale little League baseball team is one step closer to the Little League World Series.

They had a special send-off on Thursday before taking off to the West Regional tournament. Parents held up signs in support of their kids -- cheering them on!

The 12-and-under team will compete to make it to the Williamsport World Series.

The community is rallying around them to go all the way.

"Our boys have played hard all year long. They've excelled in every way. They've challenged themselves both mentally, physically, and they've come out on top. And we wish our boys nothing but the best and represent Eastvale Little League Southern California to the best of their ability," said Waldo Gabaldon, league commissioner.

This is the first team to make it this far in all of Riverside County.