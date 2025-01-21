Do-not-drink water notice extended for some Eaton Fire areas

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A do-not-drink water notice has been extended for some of the areas impacted by the Eaton Fire, officials said.

The Pasadena Water and Power Department says the extension affects 4% of the impacted water accounts. Those individuals have been advised to not drink tap water or use it for cooking.

Customers are advised instead to use bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, washing dishes, making ice and more. That also applies to pets and domestic animals.

Officials said they are conducting extensive testing to confirm the safety of the drinking water for those customers.

Attempting to treat the water yourself by boiling, freezing or otherwise filtering it will not make it safe to drink, officials added.

Click here to see if you're impacted by the notice.