Eaton Fire displaces 200 NASA JPL employees

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Eaton Fire has left so much devastation, displacing thousands of residents, including employees at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Although the building remains standing, nearly 200 JPL employees have lost their homes.

"There are a lot of memories, a lot of work that I put in on this place. I loved the fact that I was so close to be able to go to work. I loved being here," said Whitney Haggins, a JPL employee.

Haggins is one of the hundreds of JPL employees who have been impacted by the fire. She evacuated early when the high winds broke out knowing the fire would spread quickly.

"I had a feeling my house would go, so I kind of knew what to expect. I had made it back up here Wednesday night, so I actually still saw my house smoldering," Haggins said.

Haggin's entire house was burned down, but her rose garden remains untouched, a sign of hope for her that she can start over.

"It's a wash of memories, but I know that I'm not done. I will rebuild. I will be back here," Haggins said.

JPL is one of the largest employers affected by the Eaton Fire. On Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom met with employees who were impacted by the fire. JPL has also started a disaster relief fund, which has already raised over $2 million.

"The response has been overwhelming. I can say the JPL family is really taking care of us and trying to do whatever they can to assist," Haggins said.

As recovery efforts begin, Haggins said she's ready to return to in-person work next week, hoping to regain a sense of normalcy.

"I know I have the love and support of so many people, so that will help sustain me," Haggins said.