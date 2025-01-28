Foothill cities oppose use of Lario Park to process hazardous debris from Eaton Fire

DUARTE, Calif. (KABC) -- The cities of Duarte, Azusa, Irwindale and Baldwin Park have opposed federal plans to use Lario Park as a site for processing hazardous debris from the Eaton Fire, officials announced Monday.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has already prepared the site at 15701 East Foothill Boulevard with spill control measures and plans to monitor air quality during operations set to begin next week.

However, the cities argue they were not given prior notice or a chance to weigh in, raising concerns about the potential environmental impact and proximity to residents.

"While the cities are completely in solidarity with our neighboring communities, we are extremely disappointed with the lack of respect to our local residents for not being notified of the EPA's clean up efforts and having toxic materials transported to our backyards,'' according to a statement from the city of Duarte.

Azusa Councilman Andrew Mendez shared a video on Instagram, saying he's "in firm opposition of these efforts and will not sit idly by."

"Why it was selected? We do not know," he said in the video. "Currently, right now, what we're dealing with is kind of a passing of the buck, which is super unfortunate, with each different person, different agency, pointing the finger, [ saying ] 'We didn't know. We didn't know.' Nonetheless, I absolutely oppose this."

Mendez is also asking people to contact Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis for answers.

How will the hazardous debris site at Lario Park work?

The EPA said it will use a water truck for routine dust suppression to minimize visible emissions and conduct post-sampling of the site to ensure no negative impacts.

Fire debris, including lithium electric vehicle batteries and other possible hazardous material, will be brought into the site daily, processed into appropriate waste streams, packaged for shipment and sent out to be disposed, federal officials said.

Trucks will use backroads from the fire area to Lario Park to avoid Interstate 210. Once processed for shipping or disposal, only U.S. Department Transportation approved trucks will transport materials to selected disposal facilities via the "quickest authorized paths,'' according to the EPA.

The cities plan to formally oppose the site and push for its closure as quickly as possible, according to the city of Duarte.

The cities are also coordinating with State Sen. Susan Rubio's office to organize a town hall in Duarte for residents to share their concerns, with details to be announced later.

Residents who are concerned with the EPA's plans can call the agency at 1-833-798-7372.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.