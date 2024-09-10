Family mourns man killed in Hyde Park by alleged DUI driver 1 day after retiring

HYDE PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Anthony James worked for 43 years at the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office and was making big plans for his retirement.

He hoped to visit Jamaica, where his father was from, and had already gotten his passport ready.

His last day at work was Friday, Aug. 30.

The next day, James was dead, killed by an alleged drunk driver as he backed out of a friend's driveway on Crenshaw Boulevard in Hyde Park.

"We're just devastated," says his sister, Alicia James.

LAPD says the woman driving - 23-year-old Viniesha Horsley - is under investigation for speeding and drinking.

Alicia says her brother was a happy spirit, the life of the party and a dancer who was looking forward to retirement.

"He was so excited about retiring... he wanted to go to Jamaica. My father was from Jamaica and he had never been, so that was a dream of his. He already had his passport ready."

Sadly, the James family is no stranger to tragedy.

Tony's 19-year-old son Reggie James was shot and killed three years ago as he stood at a taco truck in downtown LA. Police still don't have a suspect.

Horsley was booked for vehicular homicide and driving under the influence. But instead of being arraigned, she was released and the case was sent back to law enforcement for further investigation.

That was a step back from what the family is hoping for.

"My brother was killed by her actions," Alicia James said. "I just want justice to be done."

