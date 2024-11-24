Man arrested in sexual assault of 12-year-old girl at Pasadena bus stop

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 57-year-old man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of child molestation for allegedly groping a 12-year-old girl near a bus stop in Pasadena, authorities said.

According to the Pasadena Police Department, the girl was sexually assaulted by a man in the 300 block of North Lake Avenue around 7:25 a.m. Wednesday while she was sitting on a bench. The suspect allegedly fled the area on a bicycle, heading south on Lake Avenue.

Police said the girl reported the assault once she arrived at school.

Detectives later obtained surveillance video, which led to the identification of the person of interest. Farris Tollette, 57, of Palmdale, was detained at about 7 a.m. Saturday and later booked on suspicion of child molestation.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged assault was urged to contact the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.