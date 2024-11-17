Fire at AutoZone store in Hollywood burns through neighboring businesses, forces street closure

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A fire in an automotive parts store in Hollywood that burned through neighboring businesses was knocked down Saturday night.

Just before 4:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department stated that crews were working to assess heavy smoke emanating from an AutoZone automotive store in an L-shaped, one-story strip mall at 1306 N. Highland Ave., north of Fountain Avenue.

At 5 p.m., an update by the LAFD noted road closures on Highland between DeLongpre and Lexington avenues due to fire crews battling the heavy fire.

Some 124 firefighters were assigned to knock down the flames that were structurally damaging the store -- one of three businesses in the mall, LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey said.

In an operation of over two hours, the fire was completely extinguished and the adjoining two stores, a Fat Sal's Deli and Sushi Ajito, also sustained heavy damages. It was unclear if the businesses were closed as a result of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Witnesses described seeing an "explosive fire" potentially caused by a battery at the store, but the cause remained under investigation, Humphrey said.

Road closures were extended to Fountain Avenue near Highland Avenue, and were expected to remain closed until LAFD operations were completed.

