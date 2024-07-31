Fred Segal closes remaining stores in West Hollywood and Malibu

Eyewitness News cameras captured a lock on the door of the West Hollywood location on Tuesday. The Malibu store is also closed, plus Fred Segal's website is no longer active.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fred Segal, once a staple in the Los Angeles fashion world, has closed its two remaining locations.

Beginning as a jeans-only store in 1961, Fred Segal once had nine stores in California as well as locations in Switzerland and Taipei.

Its current owner bought the company in 2019, but was hit hard during the pandemic, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Most recently, the brand was known for its casual American-style clothing, from graphics featuring its trademark red and navy lettering to statement fashion items.

They also sold pre-owned designer clothing, handbags and watches in its "Found by Fred Segal" collection. Just last week, the company posted about their summer sale, offering up to 75% off.

Fred Segal has not commented about the store closures.

Some items can still be found on resale websites, like Poshmark, Depop and eBay. Fred Segal Home, the brand's luxury furniture line, will remain open in Culver City.