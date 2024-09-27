Feather Alert: LAPD searching for missing woman last seen weeks ago in downtown

Loved ones and investigators are urgently searching for 25-year-old Gabrielle Lund, who was last seen in downtown L.A. more than three weeks ago.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a missing woman who hasn't been seen in more than three weeks.

A Feather Alert was issued Thursday for 25-year-old Gabrielle Lund. She was last seen Sept. 5 around noon at the Union Rescue Mission, near the intersection of San Pedro and Sixth streets in downtown L.A.

Lund was described as a 5-foot-7-inch tall woman affiliated with the Rosebud tribe who weighs approximately 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and leggings.

Lund traveled to Los Angeles from South Dakota to attend a rehabilitation program, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Lund's whereabouts is asked to contact the LAPD or call 911.

A Feather Alert is issued for the unexplained disappearance of an Indigenous person who may be in danger.

City News Service contributed to this report.