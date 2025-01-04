Good Samaritans rescue driver trapped in overturned car after crash in Arlington Heights

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dramatic video shows several good Samaritans rescuing a driver trapped inside a vehicle after a rollover crash early Saturday on the 10 Freeway in Arlington Heights.

The collision occurred about 2 a.m. on the westbound side of the freeway, near Arlington Avenue.

Footage from the seen shows several people rushed to the overturned car. One person reached in and pulled the struggling driver out by his arms.

There were no reports of any major injuries. The cause of the crash was under investigation.