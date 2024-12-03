Gunman slams into 2 victims in car, fatally shoots woman before dying by suicide, authorities say

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A gunman "intentionally" crashed into a man and woman who were sitting in a car in Compton late Monday, then shot and killed the woman before fatally shooting himself, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 11 p.m. near the 900 block of South Central Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a Tuesday statement.

Deputies responded to the location on a report of a shooting.

"Investigators learned two victims -- a male adult and a female adult -- were sitting in a car in the 900 block of South Central Avenue ... when a male suspect arrived and intentionally crashed his car into their vehicle," the news release said.

"After the collision, the male and the female victims got out of the vehicle, the male victim ran toward a gas station as the suspect shot at him," the statement said. "However, he was not struck by gunfire. The female victim ran into a local business where the suspect followed her and proceeded to shoot her."

The woman died at the scene. Her name was withheld, pending notification of her relatives.

"The suspect was also found inside the location with an apparent, self-inflicted, gunshot wound," according to the Sheriff's Department. "The suspect was treated at the scene by the Compton City Fire Department and transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased."

The deceased suspect's name was also withheld.

The wounded man was transported to a local hospital for injuries he likely sustained during the crash, the sheriff's statement said.

The relationship between the suspect and the victims was under investigation. Authorities did not believe the incident was random.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, the Sheriff's Department said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS, or visit the website lacrimestoppers.org.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [ TALK ] .

City News Service contributed to this report.