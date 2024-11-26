Cause of death determined for Ryan Kobayashi, father of missing Hawaii woman

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Ryan Kobayashi, the father of a Hawaii woman who is missing in Los Angeles, died over the weekend by suicide, the county coroner's office confirmed Monday.

Kobayashi's body was found early Sunday morning near Los Angeles International Airport. The 58-year-old had flown to Los Angeles earlier this month to help in the search for his missing daughter, 30-year-old Hannah Kobayashi.

The Los Angeles Police Department told ABC News that Ryan Kobayashi's body was found Sunday around 4 a.m. at 6151 W. Century Blvd., a business near LAX.

On Monday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner issued its finding listing the manner of death as suicide and the cause as multiple blunt force traumatic injuries, indicating he was found in a parking lot.

A GoFundMe has been established to help Kobayashi's fiancee.

A note on the page from his niece reads in part: "He has been living his absolute worst nightmare, since Hannah's disappearance, and now, with his passing, our family is grappling with unimaginable grief. Ryan's love for his family was boundless, and he would do anything to protect and care for his daughters."

Timeline of Hannah Kobayashi's disappearance

A 30-year-old Maui woman, Hannah Kobayashi, is missing and her family says she was last seen at Los Angeles International Airport a week ago.

Hannah Kobayashi went missing sometime after a stopover at Los Angeles International Airport as she was traveling from Hawaii to New York City on Nov. 8. For several days after that, she was spotted in some online videos and sent cryptic text messages to family members, but has not been heard from since Nov. 11.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [ TALK ] .