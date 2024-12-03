Footage shows Hannah Kobayashi crossing border into Mexico, sources say

Hannah Kobayashi, the Hawaii woman believed to be missing in Los Angeles, crossed the border into Mexico at some point after landing at LAX and missing her connecting flight, sources tell Eyewitness News.

Hannah Kobayashi, the Hawaii woman believed to be missing in Los Angeles, crossed the border into Mexico at some point after landing at LAX and missing her connecting flight, sources tell Eyewitness News.

Hannah Kobayashi, the Hawaii woman believed to be missing in Los Angeles, crossed the border into Mexico at some point after landing at LAX and missing her connecting flight, sources tell Eyewitness News.

Hannah Kobayashi, the Hawaii woman believed to be missing in Los Angeles, crossed the border into Mexico at some point after landing at LAX and missing her connecting flight, sources tell Eyewitness News.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hannah Kobayashi, the Hawaii woman believed to be missing in Los Angeles, crossed the border into Mexico at some point after landing at LAX and missing her connecting flight, sources tell Eyewitness News.

Kobayashi flew from Maui to LAX on Nov. 8 and was supposed to catch a connecting flight to New York a short time later. But she missed the flight and, after a few cryptic text messages, lost contact with her family within a few days. Family members have traveled to Los Angeles to search from her.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said last week detectives determined she intentionally missed the connecting flight.

Now Eyewitness News has learned there is video showing Hannah crossing the border into Mexico.

It's not immediately clear what happened after she arrived in Mexico.

McDonnell and other department officials are expected to discuss this latest development in a press conference at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

After McDonnell spoke to the police commission last week, Hannah's family expressed concern that they were not being briefed on findings into her disappearance. They also expressed skepticism that she missed the connecting flight on her own accord. It wasn't immediately known if they have been briefed about the footage showing her cross into Mexico.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.