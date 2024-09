Helicopter lands on freeway in South L.A., blocking traffic

All southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway are shut down near the 105 Freeway interchange after a helicopter landed on the roadway.

The helicopter landed between two of the express lanes and a portion of the main roadway on southbound 110, just north of the 105 Freeway interchange.

Traffic is being diverted at the Century Avenue exit.

There are no reports of injuries.

It's unclear when the roadway will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated.