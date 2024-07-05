Hemet police shoot, kill suspect after report of man armed with gun, authorities say

HEMET, Calif. (CNS) -- A man was shot to death by police in Hemet after officers responded to a call about an intoxicated man with a gun in his pants leaving a bar in the downtown district, authorities said..

Officers approached the man about 1:40 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Florida Avenue, where shots were fired, according to police. There were

no further details made public about the events that led up to the shooting.

The man died at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

It was unknown if any officers suffered injuries.

An investigation regarding the officers involved is ongoing by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office Force Investigation Detail in cooperation

with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office and the California Department of Justice.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Investigator Dan Moody at (951) 765-2433.