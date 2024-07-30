High-speed chase in Long Beach ends with violent crash caught on video

A high-speed police chase ended in a violent crash in Long Beach and it was all caught on video.

A high-speed police chase ended in a violent crash in Long Beach and it was all caught on video.

A high-speed police chase ended in a violent crash in Long Beach and it was all caught on video.

A high-speed police chase ended in a violent crash in Long Beach and it was all caught on video.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A high-speed police chase ended in a violent crash in Long Beach and it was all caught on video.

Police say the driver in a BMW was trying to get away from officers Monday when the suspect plowed into another driver at 4th Street and Cherry Avenue.

The BMW also slammed into a number of other vehicles before finally coming to a stop.

Police say the suspect tried to run away from the crash scene, but officers chased him on foot and quickly arrested him.

A passenger in the BMW had to be cut free by firefighters. He was also arrested and taken to the hospital.

The innocent driver that was hit was not seriously hurt.