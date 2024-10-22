Hollywood Forever Cemetery Welcomes Back Día de los Muertos Celebration

Experience a day filled with music, art, and remembrance, celebrating 25 years of honoring loved ones at this cultural festival

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- Experience the vibrant traditions of Mesoamerican culture at Hollywood Forever Cemetery's Día de los Muertos celebration, honoring its 25th anniversary on October 26, 2024.

Returning to its beloved all-day event, the festival opens its gates at 10 a.m., allowing attendees to experience a magical journey from day to night.

This year's theme focuses on the mystical figures of Tonas and Nahuales, which are vital to indigenous Mesoamerican cultures as spiritual guides and guardians.

The stage will feature a variety of talent, including Pedro Fernández, the legendary band Los Lobos, Reyna Tropical, Ambar Lucid, Tania Libertad, and more!

The celebration will feature 90+ altars throughout the grounds, viewable for the duration of the event, honoring the memories of loved ones.

Families will also find fun at the Children's Plaza, where kids can participate in hands-on activities, including crafting an Alebrije Mask and The Sacred Flower.

This year's artwork will be presented by visionary artist Antonio Fuentes, featuring a meticulously hand-carved and painted Xoloitzcuintli sculpture.

This day will be filled with art, music, and cultural traditions as we celebrate life and remembrance at Hollywood Forever's Día de los Muertos.

Join the community on October 26 at Hollywood Forever Cemetery for a night filled with art, remembrance, and unforgettable performances.

Learn more about the event and buy tickets hollywoodforever.com.

