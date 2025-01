Hong Kong welcomes 2025 with spectacular fireworks show over Victoria Harbour

HONG KONG (KABC) -- It's already 2025 in some parts of the world, and the celebration in Hong Kong was truly one to see.

Fireworks lit up the sky over Victoria Harbour. The theme for the 12-minute light and musical extravaganza was "The Symphony of Happiness," conveying wishes for prosperity in the new year.

The bright red fireworks at the beginning of the show symbolized a "fiery passion for life."