Horizon Organic Plain Whole Milk recalled in CA due to possible premature spoilage

Nearly 20,000 cases of Horizon Organic Plain Whole Milk have been recalled due to possible premature spoilage. The recall involves 8-ounce boxes sold in California, Nevada and Arizona.

Nearly 20,000 cases of Horizon Organic Plain Whole Milk have been recalled due to possible premature spoilage. The recall involves 8-ounce boxes sold in California, Nevada and Arizona.

Nearly 20,000 cases of Horizon Organic Plain Whole Milk have been recalled due to possible premature spoilage. The recall involves 8-ounce boxes sold in California, Nevada and Arizona.

Nearly 20,000 cases of Horizon Organic Plain Whole Milk have been recalled due to possible premature spoilage. The recall involves 8-ounce boxes sold in California, Nevada and Arizona.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Nearly 20,000 cases of Horizon Organic Plain Whole Milk have been recalled due to possible premature spoilage, according to the FDA.

The recall involves 8-ounce boxes of the popular milk, which were sold in California, Arizona and Nevada with "best before" dates ranging between March 3 and March 7.

The specific date codes for the recalled products include: Best before/by: 03 MAR 2025, 04 MAR 2025, 06 MAR 2025, 07 MAR 2025

The recalled drinks include the following UPCs: 3663207113 (12 pack); 3663207127 (single unit)

The FDA stated that the reason for the recall was due to the "potential for premature product spoilage during shelf life."

Drinking spoiled milk can lead to several side effects.

If you purchased the product, the FDA says to throw it away or return it to the store for a refund.