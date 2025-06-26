ICE detainee says she feels harassed and is huddling for warmth at Adelanto Processing Center

One detainee called her husband from Adelanto and reportedly told him she feels harassed, is sleeping on the floor, and is huddling with other detainees to stay warm.

ADELANTO, Calif. (KABC) -- For weeks, people across Southern California have been detained in a series of immigration raids. Eyewitness News has been working to determine where those detainees are being taken after their arrests.

Many are showing up at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center. One family who spoke to Eyewitness News is giving us insight into the conditions inside the facility.

Video shows the moment Guadalupe Gutierrez was taken from the clothing company where she worked last week.

A few days ago, she called her husband from Adelanto and reportedly told him she feels harassed, is sleeping on the floor, and is huddling with other detainees to stay warm.

"She said to my dad she's not getting food, she said, 'I cannot deal with this anymore. They are telling me that we are going to stay here five to eight months if we do not sign the forms,' whatever forms they want her to sign," said Gutierrez's daughter, Zulma Zapeta.

In an interview last week with Eyewitness News, Acting Director of ICE, Todd Lyons, said ICE detention standards are among the highest in the industry.

The GEO Group -- which owns the Adelanto facility -- says it provides access to Medicare and dietitian-approved meals.

