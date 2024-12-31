Beyoncé's iconic white cowboy hat created by L.A. sisters

The iconic white cowboy hat worn by Beyoncé during her halftime show was custom-made by two sisters in Los Angeles.

Beyoncé showed off her Texas pride in her so-called "Beyoncé Bowl" halftime performance during the Christmas game between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens.

The iconic white cowboy hat she wore during the show came from Los Angeles. Sisters Alejandra Georgevich and Ilsse Nevarez, who are originally from Texas, designed the hat the 32-time Grammy winner wore for the show.

"We've been creating custom hats for (Beyoncé's) photo shoots, the album," Georgevich said.

"We grew up listening to (Beyoncé), you know what I mean," Nevarez said. "All her albums, from since she was in Destiny's Child to now, her solo performance. She's Beyoncé - she's the biggest artist right now."

The sisters started selling their products at local markets in 2018. Beyoncé's team reached out earlier this year -- and it's been history ever since.

"I was like shaking and also tearing up throughout the whole moment and experience," Georgevich said about watching the halftime show live on Netflix.

Beyoncé's original hat from the show is not for sale, but the sisters do offer a replica on ASNHats.com.