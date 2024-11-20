Families in need receive free turkeys at annual Thanksgiving giveaway at SoFi Stadium

Many SoCal families in need received free turkeys and other goods at Inglewood's annual Thanksgiving giveaway at SoFi Stadium.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Inglewood is hosting its 10th Annual Turkey Giveaway at SoFi Stadium, ahead of Thanksgiving.

The event kicked off at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Hollywood Park, centered around the 3.1 million-square-foot SoFi Stadium. The city is working together with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, the L.A. Rams, and the L.A. Chargers for the distribution.

Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts said this is the time of year to show gratitude to one another and give back.

"Days like these -- Thanksgiving, Christmas holidays --that's when we look after the people that for whatever reason don't have abundance, and that's why this partnership with SoFi on Thanksgiving to give away over 10,000 turkeys is very important," Butts said.

As people arrive at the event, cars will be loaded up with turkeys, boxes of produce and drinks. It's all thanks to donations from Don Lee Farms,PepsiCo and Melissa's Produce.

The Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway is a drive-thru event and participants must have registered in advance to receive the items. The event registration has reached capacity in each of the last four years it's been hosted at Hollywood Park.

If you're looking for a turkey giveaway or you're in need this year, please visit lafoodbank.org and look for the pantry locator.