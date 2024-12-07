Investigation underway after construction worker killed in Bell

BELL, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation was underway following the death of a construction worker in the city of Bell Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. near Gage and Heliotrope avenues, according to the Bell Police Department.

Authorities say a construction worker was struck by some sort of heavy equipment, possibly a construction vehicle, but additional details were not available.

The victim has not been identified.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

