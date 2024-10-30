Irwindale Speedway and Dragstrip to close at the end of the year

The Irwindale Speedway and Dragstrip will close at the end of the 2024 season after 25 years in the community.

IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Sad news for local race fans: The Irwindale Speedway and Dragstrip will be closing at the end of the year.

The closure, planned for the end of the 2024 season, was announced Tuesday. For 25 years, the beloved motorsports hub has been home to NASCAR races, demolition derbies and drag racing, as well as Formula Drift events.

"Irwindale has been more than just a track-it's been a home and gathering place for racing enthusiasts worldwide," said Tim Huddleston, President of Irwindale Speedway & Event Center Inc., in a statement. "On behalf of my wife Lisa and our partners Bob and Maureen Bruncati, we extend heartfelt thanks to our fans, racers, sponsors, and the City of Irwindale for their unwavering support over the past 25 years. We're grateful for every moment and memory we've shared as a community."

Despite the closure, the track will live on. Its assets and events will transition to Kevin Harvick's Kern Raceway in Bakersfield for 2025.

The track is expected to hold a massive farewell extravaganza on Dec. 21. Tickets for that will be available for purchase starting Friday, Nov. 8.