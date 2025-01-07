Monrovia restaurant scrambling to keep up with skyrocketing price of eggs

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- If you've been to the grocery store lately, you've probably noticed the skyrocketing price of eggs. The rising prices have people second-guessing whether to buy a carton - and now the price tag is also hurting local businesses.

Tony Banuelos, owner of Jake's Roadhouse in Monrovia, told Eyewitness News the restaurant spent close to $15,000 in December on eggs.

Jake's Roadhouse in Monrovia has been in the community for nearly 25 years. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner but their busiest time is in the morning.

Banuelos said he goes through 25 to 30 cases of eggs a week, and he won't be able to keep the doors open if prices keep rising. He added that a dozen eggs now cost him $9, a big increase from 2022 when he paid $1.90.

"From paying $500 a week to paying almost $3,000 a week, it makes a big difference," he said.

Banuelos said many restaurants use liquid eggs, but he likes to use fresh eggs because he doesn't want to sacrifice the taste of his food.

The main reason for rising egg prices is a bird flu outbreak. Birds are getting sick and that means fewer eggs and a higher price tag.

Banuelos said he has to buy eggs from companies like Sunset Ranch and Sysco, which he said cost more than your average grocery store price.

For loyal customers, the prices are not deterring them from coming back again and again.

"We're all experiencing this increase in costs and everyone in Monrovia loves Tony so we need to do what we can to support him," Janet Wall said. "I hope that everybody comes out even more often to Jake's to eat, and if it can't be eggs, then whatever he tells us to eat is what we will eat."