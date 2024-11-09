Jim McDonnell will become 59th chief of LAPD

Jim McDonnell will become 59th chief of LAPD The L.A. City Council voted to confirm Jim McDonnell Friday.

Jim McDonnell will become 59th chief of LAPD The L.A. City Council voted to confirm Jim McDonnell Friday.

Jim McDonnell will become 59th chief of LAPD The L.A. City Council voted to confirm Jim McDonnell Friday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With an 11-2 vote, the Los Angeles City Council has approved Jim McDonnell as the next LAPD chief.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass nominated him for the position last month. McDonnell becomes the 59th chief of the LAPD, the nation's third-largest law enforcement agency. He will lead the department as it tackles major security issues in the coming years, with the region set to host the Olympics, a Super Bowl and the World Cup.

"My job every day will be to help keep you safe, and I want to be clear to all people of Los Angeles, especially our immigrant community ... feeling uncertainty and fear. This is a city of immigrants, and my job is to serve you,'' McDonnell said.

McDonnell previously served in the LAPD for 29 years. He also served five years as the Long Beach police chief and four years as the Los Angeles County sheriff.

Council members Hugo Soto-Martinez and Eunissess Hernandez opposed his confirmation, echoing concerns from the immigrant community regarding McDonnell's past policies as county sheriff from 2014 to 2018, when he allowed Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents into county jails. In 2017, he also opposed state Senate Bill 54, which established California as a sanctuary state, limiting law enforcement agencies' cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

In an effort to lessen the fear felt by L.A.'s immigrant community, McDonnell expressed a commitment to upholding state Senate Bill 54 and the California Values Act, which took effect in 2018, and prevents state law enforcement agencies from using resources on behalf of federal immigration enforcement agencies.

"We will not work with ICE on immigration enforcement issues at all,'' McDonnell said in response to a direct question by Councilman Curren Price. "That's real clear throughout.''

McDonnell replaces former Chief Michel Moore, who retired in February. Interim Police Chief Dominic Choi, who has been leading the LAPD since March, is expected to step down and become one of three assistant chiefs.

The new chief was originally ticketed for an annual salary of $507,000, but earlier this week the Board of Police Commissioners, citing concerns with the city's budget, lowered that figure to $450,000. It was unclear whether his confirmation included his salary or whether the City Council will vote on that matter at a later date.

That's still more than Moore's $436,000 salary, as well as that of L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna, who earns around $397,340. It also tops President Joe Biden's $400,000 annual salary.

McDonnell's salary would also surpass that of New York City Police Department commissioners, who earn about $243,000 annually, as well as those of Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling at $260,472 and Houston Police Chief Noe Diaz at $315,000.

The L.A. Board of Police Commissioners' executive director had proposed the original $507,000 salary for McDonnell, but this week board President Erroll Southers suggested the $450,000 salary, taking into account Choi's salary as well as McDonnell's experience and qualifications.

Southers noted that Choi received a pay bump from $392,774 to $436,746 when he assumed interim leadership, matching Moore's salary. Moore initially earned $350,000 and later received salary increases.

McDonnell wouldn't be the city's highest paid employee.

In May, the City Council confirmed longtime Pacific Gas and Electric executive Janisse Quiñones as the general manager of the Department of Water and Power, at an annual salary of $750,000.

Funding for Quiñones' salary comes directly from the DWP's revenues, and will not impact the city's general fund.

According to a representative from Bass' office, city officials backed the $750,000 salary in an effort to remain competitive with private and public agencies. Quiñones' salary is similar to rates at the Omaha Public Power District in Nebraska and the Sacramento Municipal Utility District.

City News Service contributed to this report.