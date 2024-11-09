Kevin de León concedes LA City Council race to Ysabel Jurado

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León on Friday conceded the District 14 race to challenger Ysabel Jurado.

"While the results of this election did not go our way, I respect the decision of the voters and our democratic process," de León said in a statement. "I am proud of what we've accomplished together - housing more people than any other district, creating new parks and playgrounds, and securing historic investments to uplift our communities that will be felt for years to come."

De León congratulated Jurado and wished her success. She had declared victory over de León on Thursday.

"I am here to be helpful and make a smooth transition with her incoming team," de León said. "The future of our district is bright, and I remain committed to continuing the fight for equity, opportunity, and dignity for all Angelenos."

The two candidates were vying to represent a district that includes downtown L.A., Boyle Heights, Lincoln Heights, El Sereno and Northeast L.A.

De León had to overcome the political damage incurred when he was heard participating in a secretly recorded 2021 conversation in which crude and racist language was used.

At his election night gathering, the councilman noted that he faced challenges after the leaked recording -- and that he refused to quit, as many had called for him to do.

Jurado becomes the first woman to represent the district and the first person of Filipino descent on the Los Angeles City Council.

City News Service contributed to this report.