Kidnapping victim rescued after LA chase with help of Find My iPhone app

Authorities said she was able to call a friend, who alerted law enforcement and shared her location through the app.

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A kidnapping victim was rescued Saturday with the help of the Find My iPhone app, authorities said.

It all started around 6 p.m. when a man allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend. According to the El Monte Police Department, the man arrived at her workplace, armed and distraught.

Following an argument, she said he forced her into a car and drove away.

Authorities said she was able to call a friend, who alerted law enforcement and shared her location through the app.

Officers caught up with the suspect near the 605 and 5 freeways when a chase began. Spike strips were deployed, which punctured the tires, slowing the white Ford Mustang to a crawl.

The victim was safely rescued from the car near the 405 Freeway and Westminster Avenue in Westminster, and the suspect was taken into custody.

Charges of kidnapping and felony evading were planned to be submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office for filing consideration.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the El Monte Police Department at 626-580-2100.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.