Kobe Bryant fans pay tribute to Lakers legend on Mamba Day

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fans and players at the Mamba League Invitational basketball tournament in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday paid tribute to Kobe Bryant on Mamba Day.

Held at LA Live, the two-day tournament that began on Friday brought out "the most elite high school boys and girls from across the nation to show off their skills on the court inspired by The Mamba Mentality, while celebrating Kobe's enduring legacy," his widow Vanessa Bryant said in an Instagram post.

More than 4,000 people registered to attend, organizers said.

"It was very important because I know not a lot of kids get this opportunity to have an invite," said Jasper Johnson, who competed in the event. "So, I mean, to play in Kobe's name, in his honor, it was a great thing to do."

Another competitor, Grace Knox, expressed similar sentiments.

"Honestly, it's an honor because Kobe was such a great player," Knox said. "I feel like this tournament's just like a great representation of his mentality and what he was here for -- and just passing it on, passing on the game and just playing it the right way."

Diana Jean Baptiste, a die-hard fan, was visiting from New York City.

"I bleed Mamba, everything Mamba," she said in an interview outside Crypto.com Arena. "If you know me, I'm Kobe Bryant 'til the day I die."

Baptiste said Bryant "was a big part and a big impact on us, and to see everybody out here today, just for 8/24/24, it's just like ... it's great."

On Friday, which would've been Kobe Bryant's 46th birthday, Vanessa Bryant posted a photo on Instagram that shows her and her late husband as a young couple. In the photo, Vanessa kisses Kobe on the cheek as he smiles broadly.

"Happy birthday @kobebryant . I love you for now, forever & for always. ❤ " the caption said.