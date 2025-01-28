LA City firefighters say military background prepared them for pressures of battling Palisades fire

PACIFIC PALISADES (KABC) -- Firefighters have been battling the Palisades Fire for weeks. Their courageous efforts are admirable, to say the least! And for some, it's their military experience that has been crucial on their mission to contain to the fire.

When the Palisades fire broke out, firefighters were on the front lines battling a blaze that scorched thousands of acres and homes.

"In my 25 years, this is by far the worst fire I've ever seen. And it was because we had up to 99 mph gusts, historic winds and it was just the most erratic wind I've seen," said Captain Adam Van Gerpen, Public Information Officer, Los Angeles City Fire Dept.

"We were there at the beginning, and we had firefighters surrounding the whole thing, on the roof with hose lines. Everywhere around us was burning. It was a legit firefight," said Robert Rodriguez, Los Angeles City Fire Dept.

Van Gerpen and Rodriguez share more than just their roles as LAFD firefighters. They are also military veterans who have served their country: Van Gerpen as a sergeant in the Marine Corps, Rodriguez in the Army.

The men say their military experience has taught them to remain calm under pressure and think strategically... qualities that have been crucial in fighting the Palisades fire.

"I think that's why veterans make very good firefighters and police officers because we know what it's about, we're public servants," said Van Gerpen. "We go into the military because we love our country and want to serve our country. And then we join a public safety fire and police because we still want to help our community."

"You know you used to defend your country and now we're here in our country helping it be better," said Rodriguez.

