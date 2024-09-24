LA County sees rise in mpox cases; health officials urge vaccinations

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Los Angeles County has seen a sudden spike in local mpox infections, health officials said Monday as they urged people in high- risk groups to get vaccinated.

According to the county Department of Public Health, 52 mpox cases were reported in the county over the past four weeks, more than double the 24 that were reported in the previous four-week period. Health officials said about 70% of the latest cases were in unvaccinated people.

Health officials encouraged vaccinations for people at higher risk of infection:

-- men or transgender people who have sex with men or transgender people;

-- people of any gender or sexual orientation who have sex or intimate physical contact with others in association with a large public event or engage in commercial and/or transactional sex;

-- people with HIV, especially those with uncontrolled or advanced HIV disease; and

-- sexual partners of people in any of the above groups.

The mpox vaccine is a two-dose series, available at pharmacies for people with insurance. Vaccines may also be available through health care providers.

County health clinics offer free mpox vaccines without appointments. A list of clinics is available online at http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/chs/phcenters.htm.

A list of Public Health, pharmacy, and other sites offering the vaccine is available at http://ph.lacounty.gov/media/monkeypox/docs/PublicMpoxReferral.pdf.