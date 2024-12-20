Shock, confusion after LA deputy mayor suspected of bomb threat against City Hall

Officials say they are shocked over allegations that a Los Angeles deputy mayor made a bomb threat against City Hall.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Brian Williams has been a familiar face around City Hall for decades.

So when word broke that the FBI raided his Pasadena home as part of an investigation into whether he made a bomb threat against City Hall, many people who've worked with him were blindsided.

"I'm surprised like everybody else," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna told Eyewitness News.

FBI agents raided the home of a Los Angeles deputy mayor in connection with a bomb threat he allegedly made against City Hall earlier this year.

Luna worked with Williams when Williams was on the county's Civilian Oversight Commission.

"I know nothing specific about this case, but what I know about Brian is he's a good man," Luna said.

Other L.A. County officials were also surprised by the probe into Williams.

"He did serve with us on the (Civilian Oversight Commission) and did a great job there, so I'm not clear what happened," County Supervisor Hilda Solis said.

Williams' case centers around a bomb threat made against City Hall earlier this year.

LAPD initially headed up that investigation, but when detectives determined Williams may have been involved, they turned the case over to the FBI. That's because Williams had been serving as the city's deputy mayor of public safety, a role overseeing the LAPD.

Federal investigators raided Williams' Pasadena home this week. His attorney says Williams "strongly maintains his innocence and intends to vigorously fight the allegations."

"Importantly, he has not been arrested, nor charged, and will continue cooperating with the investigation through his attorneys," Williams' attorney Dmitry Gorin said in a statement.

Members of the L.A. City Council have still not commented about the Williams probe.

Williams is currently on administrative leave.